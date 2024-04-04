Halle Bailey Starring In Pharrell Williams & Michel Gondry’s Musical Film

News April 4, 2024 3:52 PM By James Rettig

Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle and The Little Mermaid, will have a starring role in the upcoming musical film from Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry. It’s Gondry’s return to Hollywood after a decade worth of French films. Variety describes it as a “coming-of-age musical set in the summer of 1977 Virginia Beach inspired by Atlantis Apartments, Williams’ childhood neighborhood.”

The project was first teased last month, when it was revealed that Kelvin Harrison Jr. is set to star and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will also have a role. Gondry will direct based on a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson.

This film, still untitled, is a different project than Piece By Piece, a Pharrell biopic that will be told through Legos and is scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2024.

