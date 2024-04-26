Lately, the young and incisive Chicago rap great Saba has been working closely with legendary producer and fellow Chicagoan No ID. They’re slowly rolling out the collaborative album From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID, and we’ve already posted their singles “Back In Office” and “hue_man nature.” Now, they’re back with another one.

On the sweet and contemplative “head.rap,” Saba talks about Black hair and about his decision to grow out his dreadlocks. The lyrics are dense and allusive, but they’re also casual and conversational. Singers Madison McFerrin, Ogi, and Jordan Ward all appear on the track. Listen below.

From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID is coming soon on ARTium. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with No ID here.