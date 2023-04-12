Saba and No I.D. are Chicago hip-hop legends from different generations. The 51-year-old veteran No I.D. produced countless classics and mentored a young Kanye West. The 28-year-old Saba, a member of the same young wave that yielded “Angels” collaborator Chance The Rapper, has released a run of remarkable albums, most recently last year’s Few Good Things. Together they’ve teamed up on “Back In Office,” a brash and bluesy new track that merges their aesthetics quite effectively. It’s billed as the first release from Saba and No I.D.’s “private collection.” Watch director Ian Lipton’s video for “Back In Office” below.