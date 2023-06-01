Saba & No ID – “hue_man nature”

New Music June 1, 2023 11:27 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In April, Chicago hip-hop legends Saba and No I.D. teamed up to release “Back In Office.” Now, the generation-crossing duo are back with a follow-up single and video titled “hue_man nature.” It’ll show up on an upcoming joint mixtape, From The Private Collection Of Saba & No ID. (Release date and details are still TBA.)

“To be able to have a real career, you have to reinvent your thought process, reinvent your perspective,” No I.D. explains of the new song. “And you can’t do it sitting on the mountaintop, yelling about what you did. You think you know — and then everything changes.”

Check out “hue_man nature” below.

