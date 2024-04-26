Watch Pearl Jam Play Dark Matter Songs Live For The First Time And Two Classics On Howard Stern

News April 26, 2024 12:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Pearl Jam visited their fellow ’90s icon Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show this week to promote new album Dark Matter. We posted a bunch of interview clips from the show on Wednesday, and now several performance videos have gone live.

On Stern, PJ played two Dark Matter tracks together in a live setting for the first time, “Scared Of Fear” and “Running.” Then, by Stern’s request, they trotted out a pair of their best and oldest songs, “Daughter” and “Yellow Ledbetter.” Watch all four performances below, and revisit our list of the best 21st century Pearl Jam songs here.

