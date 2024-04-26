Watch Pearl Jam Play Dark Matter Songs Live For The First Time And Two Classics On Howard Stern
Pearl Jam visited their fellow ’90s icon Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show this week to promote new album Dark Matter. We posted a bunch of interview clips from the show on Wednesday, and now several performance videos have gone live.
On Stern, PJ played two Dark Matter tracks together in a live setting for the first time, “Scared Of Fear” and “Running.” Then, by Stern’s request, they trotted out a pair of their best and oldest songs, “Daughter” and “Yellow Ledbetter.” Watch all four performances below, and revisit our list of the best 21st century Pearl Jam songs here.