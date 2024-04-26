The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Taylor Swift - "The Black Dog"

It’s not all that easy to dig the gems out of Taylor Swift’s two-hour diary dump of a new album, but they’re in there. After a week, the one that keeps me coming back is “The Black Dog,” the first of the many bonus tracks. If you’re looking for lore, there’s plenty there, as Swift e-stalks an ex to an apparently-real London pub and imagines the conversations he’s having with girls who are too young to recognize the Starting Line song playing over the speakers. The songwriting is florid, but it’s structured and focused, and it mashes down hard on pleasure centers. These days, Swift is awfully comfortable with her low-register mutter — old habits die screaming — but she reaches for some real notes on this one, and those notes land hard. The music behind her swells and swells, stopping the tension just short of release. The Tortured Poets Department is almost certainly Taylor Swift’s worst album, but it remains amazing that the century’s biggest pop star can treat songs this strong as throwaways. —Tom