Last year, the Massachusetts straight-edge hardcore band Anklebiter released To Live And Withstand, an absolutely galvanizing EP. Anklebiter play old-school hardcore with bounce and focus and charisma, and they make old sounds feel fresh and exciting. Today, Anklebiter have joined forces with fellow straight-edge warriors Prevention for a new split.

Prevention come from Springfield, Illinois, and they sound almost transcendently angry. They’ve been around since 2019, but they still sound like kids throwing tantrums, and I mean that in the best way. The new Anklebiter/Prevention split features four new tracks — two from Anklebiter, two from Prevention. These bands’ energies are almost perfectly matched, and all four tracks kick serious ass. The EP is over in about six minutes, and it’ll leave you gasping for breath. Listen below.

<a href="https://delayedgratificationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/anklebiter-prevention">Anklebiter/Prevention by Anklebiter & Prevention</a>

The Anklebiter/Prevention split is out now on Sunday Drive Records/Delayed Gratification Records.