SZA & Keke Palmer Starring In New Buddy Comedy From Issa Rae

Getty Images

News April 26, 2024 3:42 PM By Chris DeVille

SZA & Keke Palmer Starring In New Buddy Comedy From Issa Rae

Getty Images

News April 26, 2024 3:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Back in December 2022, right when S.O.S. was about to drop, SZA was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The host that night was Keke Palmer, who got along famously with SZA in the episode promos. Now SZA and Palmer’s paths through the entertainment industry are crossing again: As Deadline reports, the pair will star in a new buddy comedy produced by Issa Rae.

TriStar Pictures is the studio behind the as yet untitled movie. Two core members of the creative team behind the dearly beloved but recently canceled Rap Sh!t are on board, with Lawrence Lamont directing and Syreeta Singleton penning the script. This will be SZA’s acting debut.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Usher’s Son Stole His Phone To Link Up With PinkPantheress

2 days ago 0

10 Thoughts After Seeing Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band On What Could Be Their Final Tour

3 days ago 0

Talking Heads Tribute Album Tracklist Revealed For Today’s 40th Anniversary Of Stop Making Sense

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest