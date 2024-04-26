SZA & Keke Palmer Starring In New Buddy Comedy From Issa Rae

Back in December 2022, right when S.O.S. was about to drop, SZA was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The host that night was Keke Palmer, who got along famously with SZA in the episode promos. Now SZA and Palmer’s paths through the entertainment industry are crossing again: As Deadline reports, the pair will star in a new buddy comedy produced by Issa Rae.

TriStar Pictures is the studio behind the as yet untitled movie. Two core members of the creative team behind the dearly beloved but recently canceled Rap Sh!t are on board, with Lawrence Lamont directing and Syreeta Singleton penning the script. This will be SZA’s acting debut.