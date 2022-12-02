SZA SZN Approaches With SNL Promo, S.O.S. Album Cover

News December 1, 2022 8:32 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

SZA will be the musical guest at this weekend’s SNL. Tonight, she appears in a promo with host Keke Palmer and cast member Bowen Yang, who calls her “Scissors.” The promo drops one day after SZA shared the album art for her forthcoming album S.O.S., which technically doesn’t have a release date yet, but a Billboard story confirms it’ll arrive this month. Anyway, SZA’s musical guest spot on SNL was first announced on November 12, and it’s possible she’ll perform lead S.O.S. single “Shirt.” (Fingers crossed the entire album drops beforehand!)

Check out SZA’s SNL promo and S.O.S. album art below.

