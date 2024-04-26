The ultra-heavy Northeast hardcore band Missing Link got started during the pandemic, and they’ve got a lineup that includes members of bands like Pain Of Truth, Out For Justice, and Internal Bleeding. After a few early releases, they’ve announced plans to release their full-length debut Watch Me Bleed this summer. Expect it to go extremely hard.

When they started, Missing Link specifically sought to evoke the dangerous feel of ’90s bands like Irate, Crowbar, and Cold As Life. The band recorded Watch Me Bleed with Weekend Nachos’ Andy Nelson, and the album includes guest appearances from Angel Du$t/Trapped Under Ice leader Justice Tripp, 100 Demons’ Bruce LePage, Wisdom In Chains’ Richie Krutch, Gridiron, and Eloise Chamber. Lead single “New York Minute” is a gleefully psychotic bruiser that quotes Goodie Mob. It should cause absolute mayhem at live shows. Listen below.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/watch-me-bleed">Watch Me Bleed by MISSING LINK</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pillar Of Salt” (Feat. Bruce LePage)

02 “New York Minute”

03 “Scraps For The Dog”

04 “Numbers On The Board” (Feat. Gridiron)

05 “Glory Or Death”

06 “Another Cross”

07 “Crusade”

08 “I Want To Kill You (Pt. 2)”

09 “Pillory” (Feat. Dustin Lovell)

10 “See Ya Later” (Feat. Justice Tripp & Richie Krutch)

11 “Genuflect” (Feat. Eloise Chamber)

Watch Me Bleed is out 6/7 on Triple B.