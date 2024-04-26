In the past few weeks, 91-year-old legend Willie Nelson appeared on new records from Beyoncé and Orville Peck. This summer, he’ll embark on another edition of his touring Outlaw Music Festival, where mythic figures like Bob Dylan and Robert Plant will open for him. Next month, Nelson will release The Border, which is being billed as his 75th album of new material. We’ve already posted the grave, powerful title track, and now Nelson has shared a very different single.

The new song “Made In Texas” is one of Willie Nelson’s periodic flirtations with Western swing, the old-timey country genre that comes from his home state. Fellow Texans Shawn Camp and Monty Holmes wrote the song, a sly tribute to the Lone Star State, and Nelson seems to have a lot of fun singing it. Check it out below.

The Border is out 5/31 on Legacy.