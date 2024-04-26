Willie Nelson – “Made In Texas”

New Music April 26, 2024 12:35 PM By Tom Breihan

Willie Nelson – “Made In Texas”

New Music April 26, 2024 12:35 PM By Tom Breihan

In the past few weeks, 91-year-old legend Willie Nelson appeared on new records from Beyoncé and Orville Peck. This summer, he’ll embark on another edition of his touring Outlaw Music Festival, where mythic figures like Bob Dylan and Robert Plant will open for him. Next month, Nelson will release The Border, which is being billed as his 75th album of new material. We’ve already posted the grave, powerful title track, and now Nelson has shared a very different single.

The new song “Made In Texas” is one of Willie Nelson’s periodic flirtations with Western swing, the old-timey country genre that comes from his home state. Fellow Texans Shawn Camp and Monty Holmes wrote the song, a sly tribute to the Lone Star State, and Nelson seems to have a lot of fun singing it. Check it out below.

The Border is out 5/31 on Legacy.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Usher’s Son Stole His Phone To Link Up With PinkPantheress

2 days ago 0

10 Thoughts After Seeing Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band On What Could Be Their Final Tour

3 days ago 0

Talking Heads Tribute Album Tracklist Revealed For Today’s 40th Anniversary Of Stop Making Sense

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest