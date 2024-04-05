Country eccentric Orville Peck has been relatively quiet since the release of 2022’s Bronco. In June last year, he postponed his tour for the album due to his mental and physical health. Earlier this week, he revealed new dates for that tour along with his signing to Warner. Now he’s announced a new duets album called Stampede with a cover of Ned Sublette’s 1981 song “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” with country legend Willie Nelson, which is out now.

Nelson released his own cover of the track for his 2009 LP Lost Highway, and it was the first queer mainstream country song by a major artist. This duet follows Nelson’s recent one with Kermit The Frog, and his 75th album The Border is slated for release in May. Watch Peck and Nelson take on “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” below.

TOUR DATES

05/28 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *^

05/30 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatee *^

05/31 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

06/03 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor *^

06/04 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *^

06/05 — Grand Rapids, MI @ TBA *^

06/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *^

06/08 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins *^

06/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *^

06/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

06/14 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *^

06/29 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

06/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem +#

07/01 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater +#

07/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +#

07/04 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

07/10 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway #

07/11 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway #

07/14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/27 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/28 — Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park ~%

07/30 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ~%

08/01 — Kansas City, MO @ GrindersKC ~%

08/02 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/03 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral ~%

08/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly ~%

08/06 — Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

08/08 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ~%

08/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center %

09/24 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

09/25 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @!

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium @!

09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium @!

10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU @!

10/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met presented by Highmark @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson