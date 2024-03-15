Watch Willie Nelson Duet With Kermit The Frog At Luck Reunion

Yesterday, Willie Nelson held the Luck Reunion at his ranch in Texas. Performers were Madi Diaz, Claud, Tyler Childers, John Oates, and more, including Nelson himself. During his set, the 90-year-old country icon played “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit The Frog.

Kermit The Frog released “Rainbow Connection” in 1979, and Nelson covered the song in 2001 for his album of the same title. In 2019, Nelson performed “Rainbow Connection” as a duet with Kacey Musgraves at the CMA Awards. Watch Nelson’s performance with Kermit The Frog below.