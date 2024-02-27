Willie Nelson Annonces Outlaw Music Festival Tour With Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, More

Willie Nelson really can’t wait to get out on the road again. Last year, the country music icon was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and he celebrated his 90th birthday with a pair of all-star Hollywood Bowl shows. In between those landmarks, Nelson went out on the 2023 edition of his Outlaw Music Festival tour, a traveling all-day show of big-deal Americana acts. This year, the 91-year-old Willie Nelson will headline another touring Outlaw Music Festival, and he’ll have 82-year-old Bob Dylan along with him on every single date.

The Outlaw Music Festival has a rotating lineup, but this year’s tour will feature Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan on every date. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are also on board for many of the shows, as is John Mellencamp, which means you will get to see a whole lot of legends in one day. Americana superstar Billy Strings will also join the tour for one show at the Gorge in Washington, and Brittney Spencer, Celisse, and Southern Avenue are on board as openers. Below, check out the dates and lineups.

TOUR DATES:

6/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

6/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

6/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

6/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

6/28 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

6/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

6/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

7/02 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

7/06 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

7/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, & Celisse)

7/29 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Brittney Spencer)

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Brittney Spencer)

8/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Brittney Spencer)

8/04 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Brittney Spencer)

8/07 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Brittney Spencer)

8/09 – Spokane, WA @ ONE Spokane Stadium (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Brittney Spencer)

8/10 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, & Brittney Spencer)

9/06 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)

9/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)

9/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)

9/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)

9/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)

9/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)

9/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)

9/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater (with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, & Southern Avenue)