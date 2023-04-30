Willie Nelson’s star-studded 90th birthday celebration is this weekend, taking place over two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The first night of the event featured a whole lot of performers, including Neil Young and Stephen Stills (who also performed together last weekend), Snoop Dogg, Beck, Miranda Lambert, the Chicks, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, George Strait, Jack Johnson, Norah Jones, Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson, the Lumineers, Ziggy Marley, Tom Jones, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings, Bob Weir, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Jamey Johnson, and even more. Emcees for the night included Owen Wilson, Helen Mirren, Ethan Hawke, and Jennifer Garner.

As the Associated Press notes, Nelson sat down on stage for some of the proceedings, as the parade of guests paid tribute to the legend. “I want to thank all the artists who came out tonight to help celebrate whatever it is we’re celebrating,” Nelson joked at one point. Per AP, near the end of his set, Nelson invited all of the performers that night on-stage to sing the Carter Family’s “Will The Circle Be Unbroken?,” though there doesn’t appear to be video of that online just yet. There is video of just about everything else, and you can peruse all of that below.

The second night of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday bash will take place this evening, with some different guests expected, including Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, and more.