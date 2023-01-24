Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Beck, More To Play Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration

This spring, American treasure Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday. In a career that goes back to the ’50s, Nelson has never been inactive. He still tours, and he still records; just last week, Nelson announced plans to release a new album, the Harlan Howard tribute I Don’t Know A Thing About Love. Willie Nelson has always been country artist, but his music has transcended all known boundaries, and you can see that appeal in the stunningly broad lineup for Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration, which will come to the Hollywood Bowl in April.

Willie Nelson’s actual 90th birthday is 4/29, and his birthday show, dubbed Long Story Short, will take over the Hollywood Bowl for two nights, 4/29-30. Nelson himself will perform, and the list of guests also includes Snoop Dogg, Beck, Sturgill Simpson, the Chicks, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Orville Peck, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Bobby Weir, Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Billy Strings, Lyle Lovett, Edie Brickell, and Willie’s son Lukas Nelson, among many others. Even more artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Perhaps the most intriguing name on the lineup is Willie Nelson’s old friend Neil Young, who hasn’t performed in public since 2019 and who’s said that he still doesn’t feel safe touring in the pandemic era. Maybe Young has figured out his plans for a sustainable return to live shows, or maybe he just felt like he couldn’t miss these two big nights.

You can find all the details on the Willie Nelson 90th-birthday shows here. Below, check out the poster for the event, with all the artists listed.