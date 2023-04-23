A couple months back, Neil Young performed live for the first time in 4 years when he did two songs at an old-growth forest rally up in Canada. But last night, Young did his first full(ish) set since before the pandemic, which he’s cited as one of the many reasons it’s taken him so long to get back up on stage. Young is scheduled to play Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration next week in Los Angeles. And on Saturday night, he showed up at Light Up The Blues, the charity concert thrown by Stephen Stills and his wife to benefit Autism Speaks, which took place at the Greek Theatre.

Young, who was backed by the Promise Of The Real, started off his set with three of his own songs, before breaking out the CSNY track “Helpless,” which Stills played piano for on stage. They then launched into a bunch of Buffalo Springfield songs: “On The Way Home,” “Everybody’s Wrong,” “For What It’s Worth,” “Bluebird,” and “Mr. Soul,” and wrapped up the night with the Stills-Young Band’s “Long May You Run.”

This was the first time that Young and Stills performed together since David Crosby passed away earlier this year. As Rolling Stone reports, Graham Nash — who was playing a show in Pennsylvania last night — offered up a video tribute during the event. “David was my best friend for almost 50 years. I’m going to miss him terribly in my life. I think about him every day,” Nash said, before introducing a recording of Crosby and Nash performing “Guinnevere” in 2013 at Lincoln Center.

Watch videos from the night below.

SETLIST:

“From Hank To Hendrix”

“Comes A Time”

“Heart Of Gold”

“Helpless”

“On The Way Home”

“Everybody’s Wrong”

“Human Highway”

“For What It’s Worth”

“Bluebird”

“Mr. Soul”

“Long May You Run”