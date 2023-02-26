Neil Young performed live for the first time in four years on Saturday afternoon at a rally for old-growth forests that took place in Victoria, British Columbia. As CTV News reports, Young did two songs, “Comes A Time” and “Heart Of Gold,” after being introduced by his wife Daryl Hannah. The event, which was called “United We Stand for Old Growth Forests! Declaration, March And Super-Rally,” was meant to protest the Canadian government’s failure to protect old forests from logging impacts.

Young has not performed publicly since before COVID was a thing. Last year, he talked about how he still didn’t feel safe playing concerts due to the pandemic, though he has plans for a way to tour sustainably — if he ever tours again. Last month, it was announced that Young would be part of the lineup of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration, which is set to take place in April.

Watch video from the old-growth forest rally below.