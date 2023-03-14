Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

Willie Nelson! The guy just doesn’t stop! Next month, the country music legend will celebrate his 90th birthday with a pair of all-star Hollywood Bowl concerts. He just released I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, his umpteen millionth solo album. And now Nelson has just announced another edition of the Outlaw Music Festival, the big tour that’s basically become the Americana Ozzfest.

Last year, after the pandemic let up enough to make such a thing possible, Nelson brought back the Outlaw Music Festival, and he headlined a lineup that included stars like Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson. This year, the Outlaw Festival tour is coming back. At various different stops, the lineup will include people like Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, the Avett Brothers, Margo Price, Kathleen Edwards, and Kurt Vile And the Violators. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater (with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, & Particle Kid)

6/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre (with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, & Particle Kid)

6/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, & Particle Kid)

6/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (with Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

6/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (with Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid)

7/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (with Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid)

7/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)

7/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)

7/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)

8/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with the Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium (with the Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann (with the Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (with the Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center (with John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake (with John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, & Particle Kid)

8/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (with John Fogerty, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, & Particle Kid)