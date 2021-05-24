Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Festival Tour With Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, More

Not for nothing, but Willie Nelson is 88 years old. Nelson seems perfectly healthy, and he’s never slowed down his frankly absurd recording schedule. Nelson released a new album, his 70th studio LP last year, and he just teamed up with Michael McDonald and Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo on a new song a couple of weeks ago. In the pre-pandemic days, Nelson maintained a robust touring schedule, and now it looks like he’s about to go right back to it. But Willie Nelson won’t be around forever. If you want to go see him live, you should do it when you get a chance. The return of the Outlaw Festival tour seems like a prime opportunity.

In recent years, Nelson has been doing the Outlaw Festival as an annual event, rounding up some of the biggest names in country and roots music to cross North America with him. Today, Nelson has announced that he’ll head back out for another one in August. The tour won’t have a set lineup, but each one of its dates will include a whole lot of big Americana-type names. Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nite Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Ryan Bingham, Ida Mae, and others will take part. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/22 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre (with Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, & Yola)

9/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/12 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, & Kathleen Edwards)

9/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, & Kathleen Edwards)

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)

10/16 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with the Avett Brothers & Ida Mae)

10/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)

10/24 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota, Amphitheatre (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)