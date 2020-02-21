Willie Nelson – “First Rose Of Spring”

Willie Nelson has announced his 70th(!) studio album. First Rose Of Spring, the follow-up to last year’s Ride Me Back Home, will be out this spring, of course. And today, the octogenarian country legend has shared the record’s lead single and title track, written by the songwriting team of Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin, and Marc Beeson. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “First Rose Of Spring”

02 “Blue Star”

03 “I’ll Break Out Again Tonight”

04 “Don’t Let the Old Man In”

05 “Just Bummin’ Around”

06 “Our Song”

07 “We Are The Cowboys”

08 “Stealing Home”

09 “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised”

10 “Love Just Laughed”

11 “Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore)”

First Rose Of Spring is out 4/24 via Sony Music. Pre-order it here.