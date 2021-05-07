Michael McDonald, Willie Nelson, & David Hidalgo – “Dreams Of The San Joaquin”

Michael McDonald, Willie Nelson, and David Hidalgo of Los Lobos have teamed up to cover “Dreams Of The San Joaquin.” Originally written by Randy Sharp and Jack Wesley Routh and popularized by artists like Kenny Rogers and Linda Ronstadt, the song tells the story of a worker in the fields of the San Joaquin Valley during the Great Depression. All of the net proceeds from the track will be donated to RAICES, the Refugee And Immigrant Center For Education And Legal Services, and the United Farm Workers Of America.

“The migrant farm worker is as responsible if not more for maintaining our country’s position as one of the largest agricultural economies in the world,” McDonald says. “The labor that falls squarely on their shoulders allows farmers to bring produce to our stores and food to our tables as reasonably priced as possible. COVID has ravaged this quadrant of the American workforce disproportionately. RAICES and United Farm Workers Union are working hard to bring vaccine awareness and financial help to provide distribution to this demographic so hard hit by COVID-19.”

“This was a collaboration of love and a prayer for understanding,” Willie Nelson adds in a statement. “It sends a message of hope that we all need to hear. I’ve always loved Mike’s voice and enjoyed making this with him and my son Micah.” Listen below.