Are you in the market for a little old place where we can get together? Well, you’re in luck because Kate Pierson of the B-52s and her wife Monica Coleman are selling their funky airstream compound, Kate’s Lazy Desert. I know this because Pierson issued a press release about it. You — that’s right, you — could be the owner of this little slice of heaven.

Kate’s Lazy Desert in Landers, CA features six Airstream campers with names like Kate’s Hairstream, Planet Air, and Tiki, on five acres. The press release notes it is 15 miles to Joshua Tree National Park “and a stone’s throw from the iconic Integratron,” with no light or noise pollution. An adjacent five-acre lot has a septic system, electric and water hookups, and a house footprint.

Here’s some more info from the listing:

A valuable “Conditional Use Permit” allows you to operate the property as a motel, trailer park, or campground. A charming 400 sq ft Homestead Cabin offers on-site management or guest use, and a handy 225 sq ft shed provides additional storage. Expand your vision and unleash your creativity with the adjoining 5-acre vacant parcel boasting a poured concrete foundation and utilities – perfect for additional Airstreams, event space, or building your own masterpiece. Situated in the heart of Landers, California, you’re close to local attractions like Joshua Tree, Pappy and Harriet’s, The Integratron, Giant Rock Boulder, and the critically acclaimed restaurant La Copine. Turn your desert dreams into reality. This property is perfect for shared ownership, weekend getaways under blanketed stars, cosmic vibing, extraterrestrial communicating or income flow through strategic Airbnb rentals. The possibilities are endless, “Roam If You Want To”!

Kate’s Lazy Desert is listed for $452,000 and you can find more info and photos at Paul Kaplan Group‘s site.