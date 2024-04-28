Vampire Weekend performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, and they broke out two covers they’ve never done before. First they did a bit of Bruce Springsteen’s The River song “Hungry Heart” after an audience member requested a Springsteen song for their birthday. Later on in the set, they covered Bob Dylan’s “When He Returns,” the closing track from Slow Train Coming.

Bassist Chris Baio was not present for the show, the first time he’s missed a VW set in nearly two decades. “Folks, I’m laid out in bed with the flu today and will be missing a vw show for the first time since fall of 2006,” he wrote on Instagram. “The good news is I’m on the mend and feeling better. The better news is the fellas have a special show planned for today in my absence.”

Watch the Springsteen and Dylan covers below.

VW have previously covered songs by both artists. They’ve done Springsteen’s “I’m Going Down” occasionally for a long while now, and they did Dylan’s “Jokerman” frequently on the Father Of The Bride tour.

Ezra Koenig was also recently chatted up by TMZ in an airport to talk about Paris Hilton’s appearance at the VW Coachella set: