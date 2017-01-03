Stream Brian Eno Reflection

Art-rock deity Brian Eno effectively invented ambient music on albums like 1978’s Music For Airports, and he’s widely credited with coining the genre’s name. And now he’s returned to the genre he started. As previously reported, Eno released the single-track, 54-minute ambient album Reflection on New Years Day. It’s a long instrumental digression, filled with shivery string tones and electronic hums, and it makes for a peaceful and comforting listen, formless as it may be. You can use Spotify to stream the whole thing below.

Reflection is out now on Warp.