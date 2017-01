North Carolina indie rock band Sinai Vessel started out as a solo project for frontman Caleb Cordes, and it’s since developed into a full-on homespun guitar-flaring power-trio. Later this month, Sinai Vessel will release Brokenlegged, their first album as a full band. We’ve posted their songs “Dogs” and “Looseleaf,” and now they’ve shared the scratchy, slow-building, triumphant “Ramekin.” Check it out below, via Gold Flake Paint.

Brokenlegged is out 1/27 on Tiny Engines.