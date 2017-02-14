Jessica Dennison + Jones – “Confines”

Jessica Dennison and Jessica Jones (no relation to the Marvel hero — that we know of) are a pair of Portland musicians specializing in gently charming indie-pop with traces of classic pop and country. Or at least that’s the vibe I’m picking up from “Confines,” a gorgeous little ballad in the tradition of Elliott Smith, Florist, and Liz Phair. It’s a tale of resignation, of accepting your fate as the bad guy in the narrative, and it begins like so: “Write a new story, be sure you’re well-rehearsed/ Go to the authorities, be sure you get there first/ Say I’m unwell and best be sent away/ Cast a spell, and they’ll all submit like clay.” The song is from the duo’s forthcoming self-titled debut album, and you really ought to listen to it below along with previous single “God Of Love.”

Tracklist:

01 “Heavy Flower”

02 “Greek Sculpture”

03 “Peace and Quiet”

04 “God Of Love”

05 “Confines”

06 “Wedgewood Drive”

07 “Gold And Blue”

08 “Dark Jewel”

09 “I’ve Been Darkness”

10 “White Oak Trees”

Jessica Dennison + Jones is out 3/3 via Party Damage. Pre-order it here. The band will play an album release show at Turn Turn Turn in Portland on 3/4.