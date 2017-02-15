Stream Sun Kil Moon Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood

Last year, Sun Kil Moon mastermind Mark Kozelek released two albums: One collection of covers, and one full-length collaboration with Jesu. And now he’s already got two more albums’ worth of material ready for us to hear. Kozelek recorded the new Sun Kil Moon double album Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood with former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley. The album is written in the diaristic, conversational style that he’s been using lately, and according to Kozelek’s website, it addresses “events from January to August of 2016 and how Mark processed it all while traveling.” We’ve already posted the early songs “God Bless Ohio” and “I Love Portugal.” And right now, you can stream the entire album at Kozelek’s website. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

CD1:

01 “God Bless Ohio”

02 “Chili Lemon Peanuts”

03 “Philadelphia Cop”

04 “The Highway Song”

05 “Lone Star”

06 “Window Sash Weights”

07 “Sarah Lawrence College Song”

08 “Butch Lullaby”

Disc 2:

01 “Stranger Than Paradise”

02 “Early June Blues”

03 “Bergen To Trondheim”

04 “I Love Portugal”

05 “Bastille Day”

06 “Vague Rock Song”

07 “Seventies TV Show Theme Song”

08 I Love You Forever And Beyond Eternity”

Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood is out 2/17 digitally on Caldo Verde. And Kozelek has also published a recent conversation between himself and Conor Oberst — one that touches on the election of Donald Trump, Kozelek’s feelings about rap music, and Kozelek’s interest in true crime stories. You can read that here.