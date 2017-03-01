Thurston Moore – “Cease Fire”

Six years after the demise of Sonic Youth and two and a half years after the release of The Best Day, his last solo album, Thurston Moore has come out with a new standalone single called “Cease Fire.” It’s exactly the sort of driving, guitar-driven tangle that Moore used to make with Sonic Youth, and if you can get past all the baggage that’s come to surround Moore in recent years, it’s a pretty fucking great song. There’s an extended instrumental breakdown that, if you’re a person of a certain age, might send you spiraling through your own memory. Check it out below.

You can download “Cease Fire” for free right here.