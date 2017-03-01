Trans Am – “Alles Verboten”

Maryland post-rock mainstays Trans Am are releasing a new, vinyl-only LP this Record Store Day. Entitled California Hotel, it’s the trio’s follow-up to 2014’s Volume X and was inspired by the likes of My Bloody Valentine, Sade, John Carpenter, and David Gilmour, among others. You can hear bits and pieces of each on the album’s lead single “Alles Verboten,” which squirms with a dystopian glitchiness that is classic Trans Am. There are robotic vocals, a pulsating bassline, and eerily phasing guitar work. Altogether it makes for a song that is deeply menacing, yet hypnotically satisfying. Listen below.

California Hotel is out 4/22 via Thrill Jockey.