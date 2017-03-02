New Nine Inch Nails EP Gets Fans’ Hands Dirty

Nine Inch Nails released their latest EP, Not The Actual Events, at the end of last year, and when fans ordered it online, they were told that an accompanying “physical component” would arrive in the mail. Well, that “physical component” turns out to be an envelope filled with mysterious black powder and a cryptic note. Fans on Reddit point out that the powder is soot-like and stains their hands. Read the note and check out pictures of the envelope below.

Who the hell had the idea to make packaging like this? This is a first. @trent_reznor @nineinchnails pic.twitter.com/rc5jlyU4ia — Michael Davis (@mykldavis) March 1, 2017