Trentemøller – “Sinus” Video

The Danish dance producer Trentemøller tends to make intense, cinematic music videos, and his 2016 album Fixion has already yielded powerful videos for “Complicated” and “Redefine.” Today, he shares a new video for the pounding, ominous “Sinus,” and it’s probably the best of the three. For this video, directors Julie Reindl and Bruno Noaro have invented a Black Mirror-style near-future world where people only experience the sense of smell on their computer screens. The clip tells the story of one young man’s attempts to recapture his natural sense of smell. Things get morbid. Fish guts get involved. Watch it below.

Fixion is out in September on Trentemøller’s own In My Room label.