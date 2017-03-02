Sondre Lerche – “Serenading In The Trenches” Video

Sondre Lerche will release a new album tomorrow, and we’ve already heard more than a few of its singles, including “I’m Always Watching You Too,” “Soft Feelings,” “Violent Game,” and “I Know Something That’s Gonna Break Your Heart.” Today, the Norwegian artist is sharing a new track by way of Out Magazine called “Serenading In The Trenches.” The song’s accompanying video was directed by Evan Savitt and choreographed by Ellenore Scott, and it stars Lerche and his bandmate David Heilman. The video is an interpretive look at what it means to be in a relationship, whether it be they sexual, parental, platonic, antagonistic, or what have you. Watch below.

Pleasure is out 3/3.