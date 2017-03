Last month, UK producer the Bug and Olympia metal band Earth announced that they were releasing a collaborative album together called Concrete Desert, a follow-up to their initial 2014 mashup, the Boa / Cold EP. We’ve already heard “Snakes Vs. Rats” from it, and today they’ve shared another new The Bug Vs. Earth track called “Don’t Walk These Streets.” Listen to it below.

Concrete Desert is out 3/24 via Ninja Tune.