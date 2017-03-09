Watch Puff Daddy’s Message To The Notorious B.I.G. On The 20th Anniversary Of His Death

As of today, it’s been 20 years since the Notorious B.I.G. was gunned down in Los Angeles. Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs was both Biggie’s best friend and the man who discovered him. Shortly after Biggie’s death, Puffy became a megastar himself, largely on the strength of his Biggie elegy “I’ll Be Missing You.” And this morning on Twitter, Puffy posted a video of himself speaking sadly and gravely about the loss of his friend. With tears brimming in his eyes, Puffy taped himself talking about the loss of his friend: “20 years later, time heals all wounds. But this one ain’t healed yet.” Watch the video below.

You might like “I’ll Be Missing You,” and you might not, but there’s no denying the sincerity there.