Boss Hog – “Ground Control”

The first single from Boss Hog’s upcoming Brood X, the group’s first full-length album in almost two decades, was a distorted bluesy ballad that squirmed and shimmered and sunk its own teeth into your ears. “Ground Control,” on the other hand, is an entirely different beast. It still comprises rhythmic fuzz bursts and gospel synthlines, and could also pass as belonging to one of Jack White’s innumerable side projects. Yet it’s a whole lot beefier, throwing its considerable weight back and forth across three minutes of unpredictable-yet-familiar rock theatrics. Dual vocalists and spouses Jon Spencer and Cristina Martinez bark at each other in their deeply appealing howls, cutting into one another with increasing frequency until a climactic breaking point that quickly settles back to that reassuringly hefty groove. Listen below.

Brood X is out 3/24 via In The Red in the US and Bronze Rat abroad.