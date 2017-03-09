Mike Will Made-It – “Gucci On My” (Feat. 21 Savage, YG, & Migos) Video

I’m guessing there are more face tattoos in Mike Will Made-It’s new “Gucci On My” video than in any other recent high-profile music videos. Lately, the hitmaking producer Mike Will has been working on his Ransom 2 album, which will supposedly feature appearances from people like Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and Future. For “Gucci On My,” one of the catchiest rap singles to come out in recent weeks, he lined up the services of 21 Savage, YG, and all three Migos, and the five rappers gel more effortlessly than you might imagine. In the new video, all of them, plus Mike Will, hang out with some women in a luxuriously appointed drawing room. It’s about what you’d expect, but the charisma of the rappers carries it. Watch it below, via Miss Info.

Ransom 2 is reportedly coming sometime very soon.