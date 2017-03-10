Stream Laura Marling Semper Femina

Our current reigning Album Of The Week is Laura Marling’s shatteringly gorgeous quasi-folk album Semper Femina. It’s an album about love and loss and uncertainty, and it pushes Marling’s voice and style in all sorts of interesting directions. There are orchestral flourishes, off-kilter rhythm sections, and vague hints of jazz, and it all holds together beautifully. It might be Marling’s best album. We’ve posted the early tracks “Soothing,” “Wild Fire,” “Next Time,” and “Nothing, Not Nearly.” And right now, you can stream the entire LP as a YouTube playlist below.

Semper Femina is out today on Marling’s own More Alarming Records.