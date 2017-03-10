Rick Ross – “Trap Trap Trap” (Feat. Young Thug & Wale)

Rick Ross isn’t making hits like he used to, but he remains a master of the publicity stunt. His new album Rather You Than Me is coming out later this month, and he unveiled its cover art — a riff on the iconic photo of Biggie Smalls with a crown cocked off to the side of his head — the day before the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s death. He also got Martha Stewart to unveil the album cover and release date. No, really:

#RatherYouThanMe , @rickyrozay 9th album will be available March 17th, pre-order will be going live this Friday pic.twitter.com/J9VNrrqzEz — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 8, 2017

After dropping the early singles “Buy Back The Block” (with Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz) and “I Think She Like Me” (with Ty Dolla $ign), Ross has shared “Trap Trap Trap,” a sort of boilerplate street-rap track with an antic Young Thug verse and an appearance from Ross’ Maybach Music protege Wale. Check it out below.

As Martha will tell you, Buy Back The Block is out 3/17.