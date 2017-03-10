The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Dolph Lundgren has a masters in chemical engineering and a third-degree black belt in karate. He dated Grace Jones when he was her bodyguard. He was in Rocky IV. He was in Johnny Mnemonic. He was in I Come In Peace and Masters Of The Universe and Showdown In Little Tokyo and The Punisher (the first one) and John Woo’s Blackjack, in which he played a revenge-driven assassin afraid of the color white. He was in Universal Soldier and Universal Soldier: Regeneration and Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning. And now he’s in the new Imagine Dragons video, beating up the guy from Imagine Dragons and getting paid for it. What a life! This week’s picks are below.

5. Chastity Belt – “Different Now” (Dir. Bobby McHugh)

Seattle grunge will never die.

4. Craig Finn – “God In Chicago” (Dir. Kris Merc)

A powerful song with a beautifully-told narrative gets a video that gives its story a literal telling, showing it in crisp indie-film naturalism. Not too many story-songs deserve that treatment, but this one does.

3. Moon Duo – “Lost In Light” (Dir. Micah Buzan)

The flipside of Buzan’s video for the band’s “Cold Fear,” with that same surreal animated universe turned beautiful instead of menacing. I preferred the nightmare vision, but this is cool, too.

2. Kevin Abstract – “Runner” (Dir. Kevin Abstract)

A teenage suburban tragedy, told with the sort of River’s Edge squalor that the form demands.

1. The Knocks – “Trouble” (Feat. Absofacto) (Dir. Kevin Eis)

We all deserve our own personal tiny dancing aliens.