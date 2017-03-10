Watch Ryan Adams Improvise A Song About Febreze

Ryan Adams is currently on tour in support of his most recent album, Prisoner, and last night at his show in Charleston, SC, he improvised a song about the odor eliminator Febreze. According to tipster Douglas Thompson, the song came about after someone in the audience yelled out a suggestion to play a song that sounded like “Febreze.” “What the fuck song is ‘Febreze? Sometimes people yell out songs and I’ll be like what the fuck because I can’t hear shit up here,” Adams apparently said. “They could be calling out ‘Free Bird’ and I’d be like ‘ok ‘Too Legit To Quit,’ here we go.” He incorporates some of that intro into the song itself. Watch below.

A setlist from the concerts shows the amended “Get The Febreze”: