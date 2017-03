Mastodon headlined SPIN’s SXSW showcase at the Mazda Studio on Friday, and they took the opportunity to play a few songs from their impending album Emperor Of Sand live for the very first time. The Atlanta metal stalwarts kicked things off with the live debut of the LP’s lead single “Sultan’s Curse,” and they closed the show out with performances of “Andromeda” and “Show Yourself.” Watch some fan-shot footage from the show below.

