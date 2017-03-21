Todd Rundgren – “That Could Have Been Me” (Feat. Robyn)

Get a load of the guest list on Todd Rundgren’s new album White Knight: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross! Daryl Hall! Dâm-Funk! Donald Fagen! Betty LaVette! Joe Walsh! Joe Satriani! And most relevant to our purposes today, Robyn, who lends her voice to a heartbroken, synth-driven pop-rock power ballad called “That Could Have Been Me.” It’s so spectacular that I’m genuinely curious about what else the adventurous rock veteran has cooked up with his superstar friends. Listen below via Pitchfork.

Tracklist:

01 “Come”

02 “Got Your Back” (Feat. KK Watson with Dâm-Funk)

03 “Chance For Us” (Feat. Daryl Hall with Bobby Strickland)

04 “Fiction”

05 “Beginning (Of the End)” (Feat. John Boutte)

06 “Tin Foil Hat” (Feat. Donald Fagen)

07 “Look At Me” (Feat. Michael Holman)

08 “Lets Do This” (Feat. Moe Berg)

09 “Sleep” (Feat. Joe Walsh)

10 “That Could Have Been Me” (Feat. Robyn)

11 “Deaf Ears” (Feat. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

12 “Naked & Afraid” (Feat. Betty LaVette)

13 “Buy My T”

14 “Wouldn’t You Like To Know” (Feat. Rebop Rundgren)

15 “This Is Not A Drill” (Feat. Joe Satriani with Prairie Prince and Kasim Sulton)

White Knight is out 5/12 via Cleopatra.