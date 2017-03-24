Stream Show Me The Body’s Corpus I Mixtape Feat. Mal Devisa, Moor Mother, Princess Nokia, & More

The gnarly Queens hardcore trio Show Me The Body emerged as one of last year’s breakout acts, and now they’re following up their debut full-length with Corpus I, a new free mixtape featuring a whole bunch of collaborators. Mal Devisa, Moor Mother, Princess Nokia, Denzel Curry, Cities Aviv, and Eartheater all make appearances. We’ve already heard “Trash,” one of only two tracks on this thing to not feature a guest, and now you can hear the rest below.

Corpus I is out now on the band’s own Corpus label.