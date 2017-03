Crawl Space, the debut album from Tei Shi, is just a week away. Today we get one more preview to accompany “Keep Running” and “How Far,” and it adds yet another dimension to the album alongside the former’s swooning synth-pop and the latter’s psychedelic soul. “Justify” is a neon pink funk party that finds Valerie Teicher evoking Prince’s raunchiest falsetto screams. Listen below.

Crawl Space is out 3/31 on Downtown/Interscope. Pre-order it here.