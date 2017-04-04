The Vacant Lots – “Suicide Note” (Feat. Alan Vega) Video

NYC/Vermont duo the Vacant Lots have been sitting on a total gem for awhile now with their song “Suicide Note,” which features vocals from a certain Alan Vega. Just a few weeks before Vega’s unexpected passing in the summer of 2016, the Vacant Lots’ Jared Artaud visited Vega’s apartment to play him their new record, as Vega was set to write and record vocals for “Suicide Note.” Following his death, the band was allowed to go through Vega’s old material and found the perfect track to pair with the song’s pre-existing instrumentation.

Although originally two separate entities, the vocals and music bleed together flawlessly. Vega, who was one half of the electronic proto-punk duo Suicide, delivers a snarling growl atop the band’s funk-tinged arrangements. The song feels old yet timeless, playing up the guitars and organs of ’60s psychedelia in a way that both pays homage to it and gives it a new life. Vega’s gravelly vocal delivery, more speaking than singing, has a touch of George Thorogood to it, another example of the song’s old-meets-new feeling.

“Suicide Note” is off of the Vacant Lots’ second album Endless Night, which is due out later this month. The song arrives today with a video by Shane McKenzie and Sophie Blazey featuring neon, distorted scenes of a woman at a pool table in a bar — something like a corrupt VHS tape. Check out the song and video below.

Endless Night is out 4/21 via Metropolis. Pre-order it here.