Beth Ditto – “Fire”

Beth Ditto is best known as the vocalist for Gossip (formerly The Gossip), a powerhouse trio from the dance-punk era of indie rock. She released a self-titled solo EP back in 2011 but is only now officially gearing up to unleash her debut full-length onto the world. According to the New Zealand iTunes store, her album will be titled Fake Sugar, features 12 tracks, and is out 6/16. Today Ditto shared the project’s lead single “Fire,” an audacious, groovy slow-burner built on a muted bassline and sold via firecracker guitars and an impeccable-as-ever vocal performance. Listen to “Fire” below alongside an interview about the song with MistaJam.

Fake Sugar Tracklist:

01 “Fire”

02 “In And Out”

03 “Fake Sugar”

04 “Savoire Faire”

05 “We Could Run”

06 “Oo La La”

07 “Go Baby Go”

08 “Oh My God”

09 “Love In Real Life”

10 “Do You Want Me To”

11 “Lover”

12 “Clouds”

Fake Sugar is out 6/16 via Virgin Records.