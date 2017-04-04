clipping. – “True Believer” Video

Last year, the Los Angeles avant-rap trio clipping. released Splendor & Misery, an afro-futurist sci-fi concept album. And today, that album has been nominated for a Hugo Award, the award that recognizes excellence in sci-fi every year. Splendor & Misery is up for Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form), and it’s up against things like Black Mirror’s amazing “San Junipero” episode and two different Game Of Thrones episodes, including “Battle Of The Bastards,” and clipping. are the first musical act to be nominated for a Hugo since Paul Kanter and Jefferson Starship’s Blows Against The Empire in 1971.

And today, clipping. also have a new video for “True Believer,” one of the songs from Splendor & Misery. Their regular collaborator Carlos Lopez Estrada directs, and the video follows an astronaut as he slowly rises from a city-sidewalk cellar, above a glittering cityscape, and into a starry sky. Paul Outlaw, who sings on the album, plays the astronaut. Check it out below.

Splendor & Misery is out now on Sub Pop/Deathbomb Arc.