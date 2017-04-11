Tigers Jaw – “June”

“June,” the latest single from Scranton duo Tigers Jaw, is an ode to the resilience of a best friend and a promise that you’ll be there to help them through tumultuous times. Off the forthcoming spin, “June” finds the band’s Brianna Collins taking the vocal reins after Ben Walsh handled them for previous single “Guardian.” Her voice gentle yet grand, Collins sings both encouragement and appreciation for her companion. The song itself is a churning alt-rocker, balancing the damp garage-rock of Pity Sex with the big, catchy sensibilities of early Paramore. Brianna Collins detailed the songwriting process further to Nylon:

“June” was actually the first song that I’ve ever written, and I’ve found that I really enjoy collaborating—taking the bones of what I’m working on and seeing what someone could add to it. For “June,” I knew that I wanted [my friend] Nikki to collaborate with me on lyrics. I wanted her voice and experience of the situation to be present and accurately represented, and she’s also an amazing writer and the person I always go to bounce ideas off. She’s my best friend, the one that knows exactly what I want to say without me even having to say it, so it was a meaningful experience to work on this song together.

Listen below.

spin is out 5/19 via Black Cement Records.