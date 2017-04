Migos have a new song on the Fate Of The Furious soundtrack, which comes out tomorrow alongside the latest installment in the vroom vroom blockbuster franchise. The Atlanta trio appear alongside Young Thug, Pitbull, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Their contribution is called “Seize The Block,” and you can listen to it via HipHopNMore below.